California's iconic redwoods threatened by climate change

CALIFORNIA – California’s iconic coastal redwoods are in a fight for their lives made worse by intensifying wildfires driven by global warming.

In August, lightning strikes ignited 350 wildfires, consuming most of the 18,000 acres in the Big Basin Redwood Preserve, 50 miles south of San Francisco.

Experts said they are seeing the fog that usually feeds the redwoods, shrinking.

“We know that in the redwood forest, those fog patterns are essential to maintain the redwood forests in this climate,” said Joanne Kerbavaz, with the Big Basin State Park.

To help the forest there is growing consensus among the scientist that cutting underbrush and thinning forests could help. However, that, under increasing threat from fire, is a monumental task.

Some experts warn the problem will grow exponentially if climate change is not addressed.