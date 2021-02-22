Clear
California's iconic redwoods threatened by climate change

The wildfires that ravaged California last year were record-breaking. More than four million acres burned and scorched the state’s magnificent redwoods.

Posted: Feb 22, 2021 11:45 AM
Posted By: Jeff Berardelli, CBS News

CALIFORNIA – California’s iconic coastal redwoods are in a fight for their lives made worse by intensifying wildfires driven by global warming.

In August, lightning strikes ignited 350 wildfires, consuming most of the 18,000 acres in the Big Basin Redwood Preserve, 50 miles south of San Francisco.

Experts said they are seeing the fog that usually feeds the redwoods, shrinking.

“We know that in the redwood forest, those fog patterns are essential to maintain the redwood forests in this climate,” said Joanne Kerbavaz, with the Big Basin State Park.

To help the forest there is growing consensus among the scientist that cutting underbrush and thinning forests could help. However, that, under increasing threat from fire, is a monumental task.

Some experts warn the problem will grow exponentially if climate change is not addressed.

Warmer temperatures, mostly sunny skies, and breezy north winds are ahead for your Monday. We'll stay dry through this week, but temperatures will be dropping through Wednesday. Winds will be getting stronger on Tuesday, and then even stronger on Wednesday. Dry and warm weather is expected to persist through this weekend.
